Epic rally raises cash for Lewis Cystic Fibrosis charity

A SCOTS charity set up to raise funds for young people affected by Cystic Fibrosis has been boosted by car rally drivers who took an epic challenge from Peking to Paris.

Lewis residents Claudine Bloom and Andy Twort took part in the Peking to Paris Endurance Car Rally last summer crossing two continents in their faithful 1965 Volvo Amazon model 122 car, Amy Amazon, raising almost £5000 for The Leanne Fund.

The charity was set up in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell, from the island, and funds special treats and a range of support services for young people affected by Cystic Fibrosis and their families across the region.

Claudine and Andy chose to support The Leanne Fund as one of their charities and raised an amazing £4,952.89.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager of The Leanne Fund, said: : “We were so grateful to Claudine and Andy for the funds raised and also for their efforts to raise awareness of the charity.

“Their challenge was an incredible feat of endurance and the funds they raised will go towards making a difference to the lives of young people affected by Cystic Fibrosis.”

Since The Leanne Fund was founded it has continued to expand and develop the range of services and experiences offered in response to the needs of Cystic Fibrosis patients and their families.

The Leanne Fund relies entirely on fundraising, sponsors and charitable donations to fund their valuable work.

The chairty’s aim is to create happy memories now that can last a lifetime. For more information visit: www.theleannefund.co.uk