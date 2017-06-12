Wake Up to Organic campaign serving up free breakfasts

Many Scots will have the chance to enjoy a free organic breakfast on Wednesday as part of a nationwide event celebrating the benefits of organic food.

Two dozen independent stores in Scotland are among 220 independent local stores and cafés in the UK will be serving a total of 10,000 breakfasts alongside cookery demonstrations, talks from chefs and bloggers and opportunities to meet local food producers.

The Wake Up to Organic campaign is part of a three-year campaign run by the Organic Trade Board and funded by the EU to promote organic food in the UK and Denmark.

In the UK, the organic market is worth £1.4 billion annually and accounts for 1.8 per cent of all grocery sales and grew by 5.6 per cent in 2016.

In contrast, the non-organic sector saw its sales contract by 0.6 per cent in the same period.

One of the shops taking part in the campaign is Real Foods in Edinburgh which opened in 1975 and was the city’s first natural food shop. Its two Edinburgh stores are located in Broughton Street and Brougham Street.

The company has been selling organic food since 1963 feeding the ‘Aldermaston Ban the Bomb’ marchers who would assemble at an Elizabethan mansion in the Chilterns prior to marching.