Video: Photographer Dan Bell finds ‘natural flume’ on mountain

Intrepid photographer Dan Bell is exploring Scotland’s great outdoors in a series of Facebook vlogs, often taking trips deep into the Scottish Highlands to seek out remote beauty spots.

In his latest foray north from his hometown of Linlithgow, Dan happened upon a ‘natural flume’ on Stob Ghabhar, a Munro found in the Black Mount group of peaks in the Grampian Mountains.

Stob Ghabhar is a stunning mountain, with rocky ridges, steep sides and plenty of corries.

Describing his surroundings, Dan says: “Look at that! I found this loch on Google Maps. It’s tiny, and it’s surrounded by this massive cliff.

“I’m here at this mountain called Stob Ghabhar; I arrived here two days ago, set up my tent at about one in the morning, and as soon as I got in my tent, it started raining.

Dan Bell pictured on Stob Ghabar as he prepares to go down the flume. Picture: Contributed

“When I woke up, it was still raining. I basically stayed in my tent the whole of yesterday.

“The weather forecast said on top of that, it was going to be 85mph winds this morning, which is higher than the UK speed limit. So... not good.

“I think it would have been more like paragliding than camping if I’d tried to set up my tent there.”

The video then cuts to a river winding its way down the mountain, with Dan sailing past on an inflatable inner tube.

He continues: “The whole river is on this massive big rock slab, which makes the perfect natural flume. This thing is so fun - and it’s free!

“It’s like the best aquapark in Scotland!”

