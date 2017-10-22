US firm to get £300,000 for North Sea seismic surveys

A US technology firm is to receive almost £300,000 in funding to develop seismic surveys of the North Sea.

The Scottish Enterprise support will help create three new jobs and safeguard a further nine at Concept Systems in Edinburgh.

The company, a subsidiary of US-based ION Geophysical Corporation, is to undertake a two-year project to develop and enhance software for seismic surveys and management.

The deal was announced at the end of Economy Secretary Keith Brown’s trip to North America.

He said: “Innovation remains crucial to the oil and gas sector for maximising economic recovery and reducing costs, ultimately securing the long-term sustainability of the North Sea.

“Scotland’s offshore oil and gas industry has a bright future, with up to 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent remaining under the North Sea and in the wider basin.

“ION are a leading innovator in geoscience and engineering. Given Scotland’s long tradition of excellence in the oil and gas industry, it would seem a natural partnership.

“The fact that ION have chosen to base their project here shows that through partnership working we can effect business decisions and demonstrate that Scotland is open for business.”

During his week-long trip to the US and Canada, he met with a range of technology, tourism and food and drink companies.

“Bolstered by the close cultural links that exist between our countries, interest from North America is increasing – particularly in sectors such as food and drink and life sciences,” he said.

“It is clear to me that through friendship, and through closer working, this relationship will only go from strength to strength.”