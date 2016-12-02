Unusually dry and sunny November breaks Scottish records

Scotland enjoyed its sunniest November since records began as most of the UK experienced an uncharacteristically bright autumn.

The Met Office confirmed that the 65.8 hours of sunshine recorded for November was significantly higher than the 30-year average of 45.8 hours and had beaten the previous record of 60.6 hours, which was set in 1989.

The month of November was also unseasonably dry for the UK, particularly in Scotland, where the amount of rainfall was only 68 per cent of the normal average amount recorded over previous years.

Rainfall was measured at only 113.1mm, which is significantly less than the 166.3mm average.