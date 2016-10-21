Search

Unusual orange clouds seen in skies above Scotland

The eerie orange clouds lit up the skies above Falkirk. Picture: Lesley McKenzie

Unusual orange clouds seen in the skies over Falkirk were likely artificial clouds caused by the refinery at Grangemouth, according to weather experts.

