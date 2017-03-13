‘UFO clouds’ spotted in Aberdeenshire

Close encounters of the third cloud?

Stunning cloud formations have been captured on camera in the north east of Scotland.

Altocumulus Lenticularis clouds in the skies over Aberdeenshire. Picture: Trish Macfarlane

The unusual-looking clouds, known as Altocumulus Lenticularis, appeared north of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, delighting photographers in the area.

The clouds, which resemble flying saucers, have been mistaken for UFOs before due to their shape.

Lenticular clouds form in the troposphere at between 6,500ft and 16,500 ft, and are called lenticular because of their lens shape.

The clouds can be seen as far as 60 miles away from the mountains, and are believed to be one of the most common explanations for UFO sightings across the world.

Lenticularis clouds are mostly found in the north and east of Scotland.

A rainbow effect - known as ‘irisation’ - is occasionally seen along the edge of the clouds.

The photos were taken by Trish Macfarlane in Rickarton.