‘Sturgeon Moon’ rises above Edinburgh Castle

Stargazers spotted a Sturgeon Moon rising above Edinburgh Castle on Monday.

No relation to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the name is given to the August full moon.

The Sturgeon Moon is believed to have been so named by early Native American tribes. Picture: PA

It is believed to originate from early Native American tribes who chose the title as the sturgeon fish of the North American Great Lakes are most readily caught during this month.

Other tribal names for the August full moon are the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.

This year, the full Sturgeon Moon was at its peak in the UK at 7.10pm on Monday.

As well as the commonly known September Harvest Moon, traditional names for other full moons include the Strawberry Moon in June, Wolf Moon in January and Worm Moon in March.