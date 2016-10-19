Search

Stunning photos of first snow of Scottish winter

Scotland's first snow snapped on the Cairn Gorm plateau. Picture: Gary Hodgson / SWNS

Scotland's first snow snapped on the Cairn Gorm plateau. Picture: Gary Hodgson / SWNS

0
Have your say

The first snow of winter was spotted in parts of the Highlands yesterday, marking an early start to the season. Amateur photographer and mountain guide Gary Hodgson was out on Cairn Gorm with his camera yesterday and took these wintry photos.

Back to the top of the page