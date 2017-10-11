'Stigmatisation' of plastic cups among trends for coming year

There will be a growing “social stigmatisation” of plastic cups and cling film over the coming year as consumers become more aware of the damaging effects of plastic on the environment, according to predictions for the coming year.

Market research firm Mintel, which carried out the research, also said that customers will become more protective of their personal data and warned that brands will need to “proffer economically or personally compelling incentives” for consumers share their information with them.

The study, which looks at what consumers across Europe will be looking for over the coming twelve months, said that issues surrounding ocean plastic will move up priority lists, with shoppers looking for more environmentally friendly alternatives to products which are known for polluting the seas, such as cosmetics containing microbeads, which were banned by the UK government in July.

Environmental charity Greenpeace estimates that 12.7 million tonnes of plastic – ranging from plastic bottles and bags to microbeads – end up in oceans worldwide each year.

Richard Cope, senior trends consultant at Mintel, said: “In the coming year, lobbying campaigns will make consumers more aware of ocean plastic and its impact on wildlife and their own health, while politics will focus European consumer attention on marine conservation.

“More and more brands will offer education and leadership with clean, safe and sustainable products, as they seek to highlight, and safeguard, the purity and future supply of their ocean ingredients.”

Last week, a poll carried out by the Marine Conservation Society found that three quarters of people in Scotland would support a charge on single use coffee cups. A total of 2.5bn disposable coffee cups are thrown away every year in the UK - 10,000 every two minutes.

He added: “Whilst plastics won’t be wholly demonised, intensified eco-lobbying will produce more recyclable products, as well as incentives and initiatives to encourage sustainable behaviour. We may well see social stigmatisation of plastic cups and cling film, more pioneering brands innovating with soluble pod packaging and more retailers dispensing with it completely.”

Companies such as Nike, which last year produced the first trainer created entirely from ocean plastics, are likely to see a surge in demand for products recycled from pollutants found in seas.

Mintel said that half of UK consumers have said they would be interested in buying fashion items made wholly or partially from recycled plastic.

The study also found that mental health issues are becoming more prevalent among teens, who experts said are looking for brands to “alleviate the pressure and help them build both their confidence and prospects”. Mintel research has revealed that a quarter of 7 to 15 year olds in the UK are concerned about their future after school, with 24 per cent concerned about their appearance.

Catherine Cottney, manager of trends at Mintel, said: “Switching off completely from digital platforms is not the answer as these channels can be utilised to raise awareness and quickly connect young consumers with the help they need. With a growing level of attention around the negative impact of social media, this generation will seek to take back greater control by being more mindful of their usage. They will be quick to call out brands promoting unrealistic beauty ideals and quick to support those embracing diversity.”