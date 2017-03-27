Scottish seaweed industry prepares for commercial future

The first set of policy guidelines for the commercial cultivation of seaweed in Scotland have been published.

It is hoped the development will create opportunities to grow the country’s seaweed industry by providing clarity over where it may be grown and on what kind of development will be approved.

The seaweed cultivation policy statement also sets out the framework concerning the environmental impacts of seaweed farms.

Cabinet Secretary for the rural economy Fergus Ewing said: “We are starting to see the growth in seaweed as a commercial product, used in a huge range of items including food, cosmetics and fertilisers.

“We know the west coast of Scotland is the perfect environment for seaweed cultivation and, although the industry is still in its infancy, indications suggest that there may be significant economic opportunities ready to be developed in this area.

“The Scottish Government is committed to building growth in our rural economy, by supporting rural producers and businesses. This policy statement was developed after full consultation with stakeholders so we can understand and take into account the needs of industry and communities.

“The Scottish Government has a commitment to grow our rural economy and support our local producers while balancing economic benefits with the need to protect our environment.”

Dr Michele Stanley of the Scottish Association for Marine Science said: “Over the last couple of years we have seen a growing interest in the cultivation of seaweeds for a variety of uses. The publication of the Seaweed Cultivation Policy Statement will start to give this industry, which is very much in its infancy, much needed guidance and clarity about setting up a seaweed farm.

“It will hopefully help to encourage the expansion of commercial seaweed farming in a sustainable and environmental friendly manner.”