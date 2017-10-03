Scottish Government announce ban on fracking

Scotland is to impose a permanent ban on fracking, energy minister Paul Wheelhouse told the Scottish Parliament today.

The Scottish Government announced a moratorium on the controversial shale gas drilling technique in January 2015, but ministers had been debating if this should be made permanent.

Mr Wheelhouse in a Holyrood statement that ministers had a “moral responsibility” to tackle climate change and revealed that 99 per cent of respondents to a 60,000-strong consultation were against fracking.

He said ministers had a duty to act in the “best interests of the country as a whole.”

He added: “I can confirm that the decision of the Scottish Government is that we will not support the development of unconventional oil and gas in Scotland.”

A final vote on the full ban will come before MSPs after the Holyrood recess, but it will be passed with the backing of the Greens, Labour and Liberal Democrats who all back a ban.

The controversial technique sees methane gas extracted from deep underground shale rocks, but has prompted safety fears from environmental groups.

Elisabeth Whitebread, Energy campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “The Scottish Government ban on fracking is a huge win for thousands of people who have campaigned against fracking for six years. Unlike Westminster, Holyrood is listening to public opinion. We already have more gas than we can afford to burn, and as well as damaging the climate, fracking will cause local noise, air and light pollution.”

Welcoming the ban, Dr Sam Gardner, acting director of WWF Scotland, said: “It’s excellent news the Scottish Government has listened to the thousands of people, campaigners, and politicians across the country who have been calling for a permanent ban to fracking.

“The climate science is clear. The vast majority of fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. It’s fantastic Scottish Ministers agree that we need to start placing them off limits.”

