Scots cities worst in UK for fuel poverty

Scottish cities have been ranked the five worst areas of the UK for fuel poverty, a map to chart the problem has revealed.

Dundee tops the table of the most fuel poor in the UK, according to a fuel poverty map published by MoneySuperMarket.com, with 28 per cent of residents spending more than 10 per cent of their income on heating their home - followed by Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Falkirk.

People who are in fuel poverty in Scotland fall short in paying their yearly energy bills by an average shortfall of £437 a year, the study said. UK-wide, the shortfall is less, at £371.

However, despite the huge expense, parts of the UK are wasting over £100 a year on inefficient boilers, bulbs, and insulation, as well as by leaving household electronics on standby, according to new research by MoneySuperMarket.com. Dundee, which has more people who are deemed to be fuel poor than anywhere else in the UK, is ranked fifth for energy waste, with a potential household wastage of £115.

Stephen Murray, energy expert at MoneySuperMarket.com, said: “It is upsetting to think of so many households in fuel poverty where some of the most significant ways of helping this are not being taken advantage of. Many of these households will still be on the most expensive tariffs and could save hundreds of pounds a year by switching, even to a tariff from the same supplier. For those most struggling, many suppliers have schemes and initiatives to help."

Earlier this year, two separate reports from the Scottish Rural Fuel Poverty Task Force and the Scottish Fuel Poverty Strategic Working Group between them listed 100 recommendations which they believe the Scottish Government should consider to tackle the problem of fuel poverty, including redefining the phrase.

In November, the Scottish Government missed its own target to eradicate fuel poverty in Scotland.