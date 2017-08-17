Scotland’s weather: Rain warning for Highlands, islands and Grampian

Yellow warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office for parts of Scotland on Friday as a result of Hurricane Gert.

The second Atlantic hurricane of the season is travelling along the eastern seaboard of the US, and is likely to continue moving east where it will become a low pressure system, with its centre somewhere between northern Scotland and Iceland.

Grampian - Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray - is at risk of localised flooding from 6am on Friday while a similar warning is in place for the Highlands and Outer Hebrides.

Showers as well as more prolonged periods of rain will spread north from southern regions from early on Friday morning, and will continue for most of the day before clearing up by about 6pm.

The Met Office is warning that some ‘heavy, thundery bursts of rain’ could occur, raising the risk of floods to low-lying land and roads.

In late 2015, heavy rains brought flooding to the Ballater area of Aberdeen that devastated businesses and homes after the River Dee burst its banks.