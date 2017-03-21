Scotland's weather: Milder weather ahead after snow chaos

Motorists face more tricky driving conditions today from a further ice warning after heavy snow reduced motorways to a standstill yesterday.

However, more spring-like conditions are in prospect by the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 13C in parts of Scotland.

The ice and snow warning covers most of Scotland tonight. Picture: Met Office

The latest yellow “be aware” severe weather warning from the Met Office is in force until 9am, covering most of the country apart from the south and parts of the North-east.

Up to 5cm of snow was forecast overnight in Sutherland and Wester Ross, with 1-2cm elsewhere, mainly on higher ground in the north.

Met Office spokeswoman said: “There is a chance of difficult driving conditions from ice forming on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.”

Temperatures are expected to fall to or below freezing in many areas again tonight and tomorrow night, before rising to 13C in areas such as Aviemore, Edinburgh and Glasgow during Saturday.

That contrasts starkly with the white-out conditions endured by commuters yesterday morning, with drivers on some major routes stuck in slow-moving tailbacks for hours.

Heavy flurries began around 6am, just as traffic started to build on main roads.

Stein Connelly, operator manager of the official Traffic Scotland information service, said: “There has been a substantial drop of snow in and around the Central Belt.

“Don’t be complacent. Plan your journey and give an extra bit of space between you and the car in front just to be on the safe side.” A lorry crashed off the A8 near Newhouse in North Lanarkshire, affecting traffic in both directions, with delays stretching back several miles.

Traffic Scotland also reported long delays on the M77, and slow traffic on the M74 and M80.

It said the A702, which links Edinburgh with the M74, was blocked near Penicuik by several crashes in the snowy conditions.

Nurse Alma Smith, from Biggar, said: “A702 shut both ways at Mauricewood due to multiple accidents.

“Heavy snow and very poor visibility as snow blowing horizontally across the road.”

The A83 – the main route between Glasgow and Kintyre – was shut by snow between Cairndow on Loch Fyne and Arrochar on Loch Long.

Conditions on the route through the Rest and Be Thankful pass remained “precarious” after it reopened, police said.

The A70 near Lanark was closed for three hours following a crash at Hyndford Bridge.

Health worker Anne Clayton, from Lanark, said: “A70 is heavy with snow, blizzard-like conditions, cars getting stuck over the Lang Wang [local name for the road].

“Best avoid road between Carnwath and Edinburgh. I’ve been travelling for over an hour and now not moving.”

On the A73 between Carluke and Lanark, drivers were at a standstill for more than an hour.

Traffic restrictions were imposed on major bridges by strong winds, including a 30mph limit and double-decker bus ban on the Tay Road Bridge between Fife and Dundee.

Eight primary schools and nurseries were closed in South Lanarkshire, with many minor roads impassable after drivers got stuck in the snow.