Scotland’s weather: 75mph winds and heavy rain set to hit

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings as high winds look set to batter parts of central and southern Scotland tomorrow.

Weather forecasters expect very strong winds with gusts of 55 to 65mph to hit southern Scotland on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Parts of southern Scotland are set to be battered by high winds and heavy rain. Picture: PA

Gusts could reach up to 75mph in exposed places.

The Met Office is also warning of heavy rain, which may cause localised flooding and widespread disruption on roads, railways and airports.

Areas forecasted to be affected include Strathclyde, South Lanarkshire, South Ayrshire, the Lothians, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway.