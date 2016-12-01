Rouken Glen wins best park in the UK award

Rouken Glen in East Renfrewshire has been named as the UK’s best park.

The popular greenspace in Eastwood was declared the winner at a ceremony in London last night - beating the likes of Castle Gardens in County Antrim, Wales’ Pontypool Park, and Preston Park Rockery in the north of England.

More than 10,000 votes were cast by the public in the hunt to discover the nation’s favourite from a shortlist of 214 parks and gardens.

Fields in Trust chief executive Helen Griffiths, said: “We believe that as a nation it is time to revalue these green spaces and consider the positive impact they have on our physical, mental and social health and well being and the savings to the public purse they represent in terms of preventative medicine.”

In 2010 Rouken Glen received a Heritage Lottery grant of over £2.5 million to restore the park to its “Victorian splendour”.

The number of visitors to the park has since doubled since the start of the restoration project, and the Fields in Trust award means the future looks bright for the Giffnock public amenity.