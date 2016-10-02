North Sea oil platform closed down while leak investigated

An oil platform in the North Sea has been shut down following a leak.

BP said oil from its Clair platform spilled into the sea on Sunday morning. The size of the leak is still being investigated.

A BP spokesman said: “BP can confirm that a technical issue was reported on its Clair platform at approximately 10am today which resulted in a release of a quantity of oil to sea.

“The Clair platform, which is located 75 kilometres (46 miles) west of Shetland, has been shut down and the release has been stopped. All personnel have been accounted for and there are no injuries.

“We are investigating the cause of the technical issue and monitoring the situation. All relevant authorities have been informed.”

Both the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the industry organisation Oil Spill Response Limited have been notified.

Lang Banks, director of environmental charity WWF Scotland, said: “While it’s a relief to hear staff are accounted for and the leak has been stopped, this incident again highlights the dangers posed on a daily basis by oil and gas operations off the coast of Scotland.

“In the interests of protecting the marine environment, it’s important that we understand just how much oil has leaked.

“The platform should certainly not be allowed to restart operations until a full investigation into this incident is completed.”

