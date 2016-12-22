Nearly 60% of Scottish electricity consumption from renewables

Scotland exceeded its renewable energy target in 2015, according to new figures.

Data shows 59.4% of Scotland’s gross electricity consumption was delivered by renewable sources, exceeding the 50% target.

Scotland has a target to deliver the equivalent of 100% of its electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2020, and energy experts said the latest figure shows progress towards that goal.

Renewable energy is the single largest contributor to electricity generation in Scotland at a record 42% of the nation’s total output - higher than both nuclear (35%) and fossil fuels (22%), and the 2015 renewables figure was up 14% on 2014.

Business, innovation and energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Today’s figures show that Scotland’s renewable energy sector is stronger than ever and our early adoption of clean, green energy technology and infrastructure was the right thing to do.

“It is fantastic news that renewables are now, for the first time, Scotland’s biggest electricity generator, and that just under 60% of Scotland’s gross electricity demand could be met by renewables.

“Despite damaging policy changes from the UK Government, which we continue to seek to have reviewed, we will continue to harness - and bolster - Scotland’s renewables potential, both in generation and infrastructure.

“We will set out our plans for future progress towards a secure, sustainable, low-carbon energy sector in our draft Energy Strategy which is due to be published in January.”

Jenny Hogan, director of policy at Scottish Renewables, said: “These figures are great news for the UK - and great news for Scotland in particular.

“The latest figures underline the disproportionate contribution that Scotland is making to the UK’s efforts to clean up our energy system.

“We know that to fight climate change we must reduce the amount of carbon emitted by our energy sector, and renewables are doing just that.”

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland, said it is “fantastic news” that Scotland is generating a record amount of electricity from clean renewable sources.

He added: “Scotland’s amazing growth in generating renewable electricity is mainly thanks to many years of leadership from the Scottish Government.

“We hope the progress highlighted by these latest figures inspires them to continue to show leadership in their forthcoming climate change and energy plans.”

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, added: “With more than three-quarters of Scotland’s energy generation coming from low-carbon sources - with nuclear and renewables generating similar amounts, and an additional 11% from established hydro schemes - Scotland’s power mix demonstrates how carbon emissions can be reduced while maintaining a reliable and secure power supply for homes, business and public services.

“Nuclear power has been an important part of Scotland’s low-carbon generation mix since for decades, and provides a greater proportion of power in Scotland than in the whole of the UK - 35% in Scotland, compared to 21% across the UK.

“If we are to keep to our emissions low, and avoid the German experience of increased carbon intensity of power, then the combined benefit of intermittent renewables, established hydro and baseload nuclear will be required for the future.”