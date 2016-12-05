Mystery cairn found on Braemar golf course

A mystery cairn has been discovered during works to improve a golf course.

The discovery in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, has left golfers on the course reaching for the history books.

It was uncovered by the greenkeeper during work on the new 16th tee, with club officials now hunting for clues to find out more about the landmark.

John Kinsella, Braemar Golf Club captain, said: “We really know very little about it.

“Eve Soulsby, who wrote the Braemar Golf Club centenary book did not know of its existence, but she found it recorded on a 1903 ordnance suryey map.

“It has been suggested that it could have been a ‘clan’ boundary marker.”

Trees have been cleared around the cairn so it can be seen from a distance.