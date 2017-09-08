Images reveal North Berwick’s proposed new marine centre

A MARINE theatre, marine laboratory and stunning observatory are just some of the exciting exhibits planned for the proposed new marine centre in North Berwick.

The Scottish Seabird Centre yesterday unveiled plans for the key exhibits that would feature in the national marine centre.

The proposed centre aims to become a must-visit destination as well as offering a high-quality facility for locals.

The exhibits and attractions have been developed with advice from the Centre’s Marine Advisory Group led by Professor John Baxter, the principle marine adviser for Scottish Natural Heritage.

The proposed exhibits will create an immersive, multi-sensory and dynamic experience, aimed at creating a sense of wonder and discovery.

Planet Ocean will creatively tell the story of how all life stems from the ocean using light and 3D graphics to bring facts to life.

The Marine Threshold will be an immersive experience using projections of film footage to allow visitors to feel like they are diving under the waves, giving them access to a world they may have never seen before.

The Marine Exploratory will allow people to journey from shallow waters up to the heights of the seabird colonies of St Kilda and the Bass Rock, and then back down to the ocean’s depths.

There will also be the opportunity to explore underwater gardens, forests and reefs, as well as finding out more about Scotland’s megafauna including sharks, orcas and dolphins.

The Marine Lab will be an interactive workshop area highlighting the story of some of the crucial marine research taking place in Scotland to help safeguard the oceans. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage and learn from regular “Meet the Scientist” days and other learning events.

The Marine Observatory will focus on the wildlife that surrounds North Berwick. Visitors will experience 360 degree views out to the Firth of Forth and North Berwick Law.

A 3D Marine Theatre is also planned to showcase film footage that will bring the marine environment to life.

Grace Martin, project director for the national marine centre said: “We’ve collaborated with some of the most respected people in the marine world to ensure we are creating an informative, inspiring and enjoyable visitor attraction. Our planned exhibits will connect people with the fascinating world of our oceans as well as showcase the importance of looking after them.”

Professor John Baxter, head of the Centre’s Marine Advisory Group, said: “The national marine centre will afford all those that visit, glimpses of what is in the seas around Scotland and I’m certain everyone will be hugely inspired by what they see.”

The new national marine centre is planned to open in 2020, timed for Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

