‘Human swan’ planning flight over Hebrides

A conservationist who made headlines when she made a 4,500-mile paraglider flight following a route used by migrating swans has revealed plans for a similar journey over the Hebrides.

Sacha Dench, a biologist and head of media for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) will fly ‘from tip to toe’ of the Hebrides as well as bringing her aircraft to the Dumfries-based Wild Film Festival Scotland.

Ms Dench is hoping to complete her trip over the Hebrides in May this year, where she will be supported by a team on a tall ship.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Dench said the Hebridean flight would be ‘amazing’, adding: “I have been to Harris and Skye and have always wanted to explore more of the islands.

“I love Scotland and have spent a lot of time there working on WWT projects and doing aerial photography. It’s such a beautiful country.

“It will be a brilliant way to enjoy those really challenging environments - the rugged peaks and the sea.”

Ms Dench is raising awareness of the endangered Bewick's swan. Picture: Contributed

Last year, Ms Dench followed the migration route of the endangered Bewick’s swan in a bid to raise awareness of the WWT’s conservation work.