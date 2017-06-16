Cloud shaped like map of Britain spotted

A cloud shaped like a map of Britain has been seen in the skies over the East Midlands.

The unusual cloud was snapped by Huddersfield-based photographer Golcar Matt and sent to the BBC Weather Watchers website.

According to weather experts, the cloud is a relatively common cumulus cloud, which often form recognisable shapes in the sky.

Weather presenter Alina Jenkins told the BBC: “They’re formed by the sun heating the air at the surface.

“The air then rises and as it does it cools and condenses to create the ‘cotton wool’ type clouds which often take on interesting shapes - how many times have you thought one looks like an elephant or a train, for example?”

Reaction to pictures of the cloud made reference to Brexit and the opening scene of Ghostbusters.