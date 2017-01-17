Calls to cut emissions as 2016 hottest year on year globally

International climate experts are expected to confirm that 2016 was the hottest year since records began more than a century ago.

Early analysis has suggested soaring temperatures around the world last year set a new high for the third year in a row, with the global temperature running at around 1.2°C above pre-industrial levels.

If confirmed, the data will also show that 16 of the 17 hottest years since 1880 have been this century.

The El Niño weather phenomenon was responsible for pushing temperatures even higher in the early part of the year, but global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities is the main driver, according to scientists.

Provisional statistics published by the Met Office suggest 2016 temperatures across the UK were higher than usual – at 2.1°C above the 1981–2010 average. Scotland was even warmer at 2.5°C above the long-term average.

However, 2016 was only the 13th warmest year in the UK since 1910.

The mean temperature for the UK for 2016 is expected to be 9.3°C. The warmest year since 1910 was 2014, with an average temperature of 9.9°C.

Environmental campaigners say the increasing temperatures serve as a further warning of the need for world leaders to step up action to honour the Paris climate treaty, which has seen more than 100 countries signing up to a mission to restrict global warming to well below 2°C and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C.

They say Scotland’s new climate change plan, which is set to be unveiled by environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham tomorrow, should be ambitious and set an example to other nations.

Fabrice Leveque, climate and energy policy officer at the charity WWF Scotland, said: “Over the past few years Scotland has shown international leadership with its world-leading climate change targets, progress on generating more of its electricity needs from renewables and support for action on climate justice.

“However, if Scotland wishes to continue to be viewed as a global leader then it’s vital ministers deliver an updated climate action plan that is in line with the science and clearly sets out the policy measures that will ensure society secures the maximum benefits from the transition to a zero-carbon future.

“We’re already starting to see the impacts of global climate change on people and nature – even here in Scotland. Now, more than ever, we need our politicians to show leadership on the world’s biggest global environmental threat.”

The draft plan is expected to outline new, tougher emissions reduction targets.