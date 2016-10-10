Big Cat Hunt starts in the Highlands to protect Scotland’s iconic wildcat

The first Big Cat Hunt of its type is about to get under way in the Scottish Highlands.

A team of trappers is being recruited to snare certain cats because they have been interbreeding with the “distinct, iconic species” that is the Scottish Wildcat.

Stray or “feral” cats will be captured in cages and taken to a vet for neutering, preventing rogue or “hybrid” varieties proliferating.

Once found all over Britain, the wildcat is now restricted to an area north of Scotland’s Central Belt They are around one kilo heavier than the domestic cat, with distinctive stripes and large, bushy tail.

Their number is dwindling to such an extent that a recent survey detected just 19 on camera. They are impossible to quantify but another piece of research by academics suggested a Highlands total of between 200 and 300.

Mating with domestic cats could see the wildcat go “soft” and diminish its ability to survive in the wild.

To guarantee the wildcat’s continued bloodline, a partnership of public bodies and charities plan to trap, neuter and vaccinate the type of cat that has been getting up close and personal with its wild feline cousin.

The pilot scheme in the Angus Glens around the town of Kirriemuir will cost up to £20,000. If successful, it could be rolled out across other parts of the Highlands.