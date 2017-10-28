9 Trident submariners discharged after positive drug tests

THE Royal Navy has discharged nine service personnel who tested positive for drugs while they were assigned to a nuclear submarine.

The nine were dismissed following compulsory drugs tests on HMS Vigilant - one of four British submarines that carry Trident nuclear missiles.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon is understood to have ordered all UK submarine crews to be tested for drugs.

He is said to have given First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones a “roasting” over the incident.



A Royal Navy statement says the service does “not tolerate drugs misuse by service personnel. Those found to have fallen short of our high standards face being discharged from service.”

The Daily Mail reported that the drug involved in this case was cocaine. The newspaper alleged the personnel took part in drug-fueled parties while docked in the United States to pick up nuclear warheads.

The submarine has also recently been embroiled in controversy over allegations of an inappropriate onboard relationship between a male and female. The Royal Navy said at the time that an investigation was ongoing.

All Royal Navy vessels have a “no touching rule” that prohibits intimate relationships on board.

HMS Vigilant is one of Britain’s four Vanguard-class submarines which carry up to eight Trident missiles armed with nuclear warheads.

The submarine is based at Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde at Faslane in Argyll and Bute.

