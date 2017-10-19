Enquiries underway after 700 bales of hay set alight on farm

Police Scotland are launching an enquiry into a fire where burned more than 700 hay bales.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are making initial enquiries into a fire which occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday October 18 in a barn at East Balhagarty Farm, Garvock, Laurencekirk.

The damage was restricted to the barn only with police treating the cause of the fire as unexplained.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, to contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.