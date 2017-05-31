Energy firm Flexitricity expands Edinburgh head office

A business focused on balancing energy supply and demand says it is ready for additional expansion after growing into a new office in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

Flexitricity was founded in 2004, starting out from a kitchen table, and now works with the National Grid to provide extra reserve to the network at peak demand times.

Chief executive Ron Ramage said the firm sees both challenges and “significant” opportunity in its sector, and is “now effectively positioned for a further period of growth”.

