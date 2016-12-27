Employee found dead at House of Fraser

A DEPARTMENT store worker was found dead by a colleague just minutes after the branch opened amid the post-Christmas sales rush.

The 30-year-old man was discovered at House of Fraser around 9.15am yesterday in what police have described as an “unexplained” death.

House of Fraser in Edinburgh is closed after the body of a man was discovered at 9:15 this morning. Picture: Neil Hanna

Bosses shut up shop and sent all staff home for the day as officers got their investigations under way.

They said the man had been identified and his family informed, but he has not yet been named.

Lights remained on in the Princes Street shop as darkness fell yesterday afternoon, while customers trying to bag a bargain were turned away by a sign on the door.

The notice read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances this store will be closed for the rest of the day.”

It said the branch would be open today from 9am until 6pm as normal.

Police would not reveal whereabouts in the store the man was found and were unwilling to say whether the body might have been there overnight, but said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances.

A House of Fraser spokesman: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our employees at our Frasers store in Edinburgh.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

“The cause of death is still being investigated and we are fully supporting the police with their investigations.

“We have decided that Frasers Edinburgh would remain closed yesterday out of respect for the individual and our staff.

“We will be offering full support to our employees over the coming days and weeks.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was found within a retail premises on Princes Street at around 9.15am on Tuesday.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and next of kin has been informed.

“Inquiries into this matter are ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

