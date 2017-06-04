Elite SAS squad ‘Blue Thunder’ deployed in UK for first time

An elite SAS unit were used on the streets of the UK for the first time when they were dispatched to the scene of the London terror attack on Saturday night.

Formed in 2015, the 70-strong Special Forces squadron were deployed by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in an unmarked helicopter, with the moniker Blue Thunder, where they provided police with assistance in stopping the terrorists.

The squad was created for such situations following attacks elsewhere in Europe, training regularly and ready to deploy when called upon. Any time they are sent out they are supported by an Apache gunship helicopter.