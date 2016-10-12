Elderly woman, 95, among injured in Moray road collision

Four people needed hospital treatment following a two-vehicle crash on a rural road.

The collision happened on the B9010 Rafford to Kellas road near Tulloch Low Wood in Moray at around 3.15pm yesterday.

The two vehicles involved were a grey-coloured Honda Civic and a blue Volkswagen Golf.

All four people injured were taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The two occupants of the Golf - a 61-year-old female driver and a 95-year-old female front seat passenger - were detained overnight in hospital. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Those in the Civic - a 20-year-old male driver and a 25-year-old female front seat passenger - were released after treatment.

Police Scotland appealed for information about the incident.

Road Policing Constable Lesley Morrison said: “We have already spoken with a number of witnesses.

“However, in order to help fully establish the circumstances of what happened, we would be extremely interested in speaking with anyone else who may have seen the collision or either vehicle immediately beforehand.

“Your information may be of great assistance.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY