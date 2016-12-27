Elderly lady dies from serious injuries after bus fall

AN elderly woman has died after falling in a bus as it travelled in Edinburgh earlier this month.

The 82-year-old, who has not been named publicly on the request of her family, sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident which happened at around 1pm on Friday, December 16th.

She had been travelling on the number three Lothian service when it braked suddenly near a roundabout on Gilmerton Road at its junction with the A720 on-slip.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Western General Hospital but sadly passed away during the early hours of Boxing Day.

In a statement issued by Police Scotland her family said: “We are all deeply saddened by this unexpected loss. She was a loving mother of four children and being a woman of faith, this Dalkeith lady was returning from the chapel in Edinburgh when the incident occurred.

“The family, which also includes four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, are devastated and hope anyone who can help with the police inquiry comes forward.”

Sergeant Iain Blain of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this very sad time.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation we have now traced a driver of a Honda Civic that was seen in the area at the time however I’d urge anyone who was in the vicinity to please contact police on 101 if not already done so.”

