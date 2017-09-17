Eight injured after bus hits bridge at Western General

Have your say

Eight people have been injured after a bus crashed into an overhead walkway at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, losing its roof in the process.

Pictures taken by eyewitnesses show a 113 Lothian Buses vehicle at a standstill with much of its top deck ripped off.

Double decker bus at the Western General hospital n. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

The incident, near the entrance to the hospital’s cancer ward, was first reported to police at 3.25pm.

A force spokesman told the News: “We are there at the moment and there are medical staff in attendance.”

As well as three police crews, fire and ambulance are also understood to be on the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted 3.38pm on Sunday, September 17 to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, Crewe Road South.

“Three appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene by Operations Control alongside a Heavy Rescue Unit.

“Firefighters discovered upon arrival that the double decker bus had collided with an overhead walkway.

“A total of eight casualties were transferred to the care of waiting ambulance crew.

“Firefighters are presently working to make the scene safe.”

John Kennedy, 47, was among the first on the scene after hearing a the collision from the hospital’s nearby cancer ward while visiting a relative.

Mr Kennedy described hearing a “really loud bang” which he initially thought could have been a bomb.

“It was quite frightening to hear the noise,” he said. “Everybody in the ward it made them jump.

“It wasn’t until I came out that I saw the bus was under the bridge - by that time the police were there and the paramedics as well.”

Mr Kennedy, who lives in Dalkeith, said it looked as though the driver could have gone on to the site through the wrong entrance.

He added: “There were people who looked liked passengers standing by the side of the bus but I’m hoping they were downstairs.

“There was glass everywhere - all over the road. The first row of seats on the bus were all pushed back and smashed up.

“The first thing I thought was if I was on the bus and on the top desk it would have been a very frightening experience.

“It was a bit of a shock.”

More to follow.