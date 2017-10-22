EH6 Festival organisers apologise after complaints

Organisers behind one of the Capital’s newest festivals have issued an apology after being met with a flurry of complaints about the running of their inaugural event.

The EH6 Festival, which took place over the weekend, saw more than 100 acts play at a number of different venues across Leith.

However, it received a mixed reception after revellers took to social media to vent their frustration amid claims of bars shutting early and “dangerous” overcrowding.

Others who had purchased VIP tickets – which according to the festival’s website included access to a “private bar in main venues” – said they arrived to find these nowhere to be seen.

Ronnie Simpson posted on Twitter: “What a waste of money being a VIP was. No private bar area, 35 mins bar queue time.”

Fellow VIP ticket purchaser Tony O’Donnell also voiced his frustration, tweeting: “Not sure the point of VIP tickets for this! No private bar, sets or anything. Two warm beers and hotdog. Waste of ££”.

Meanwhile festival goer Lynsey Briston added the Biscuit Factory, one of the festival’s main venues, was “dangerously full” and that there were “no drinks to be had”.

As well as live music, the festival also promised visitors the chance to enjoy a Scottish beer market with Linlithgow-based Krafty Brew, who specialise in creating personalised and limited edition brews.

However, Liam Clachers posted on social media that there was “ironically no krafty ale tap working in any of the wee venues”.

Speaking to the News ahead of the event, EH6 Festival director Michael Ward said the event would be a “completely unique festival to Scotland”.

He said: “It highlights some of the great venues and spaces in the city and gives a platform to artists both new and established to play to new crowds in local venues.”

And there were those who came out in support of the event, with praise dished out for a “great atmosphere” and the musicians’ performances.

Alex Watt tweeted: “So far so grand. Great selection of bands across a set of nearby venues.”

Mikey Ruddick wrote: “Great night last night with the wife and friends @eh6festival lineup was awesome”.

Festival organisers yesterday issued an apology to those who had bought VIP tickets.

In a message posted on the Krafty Brew’s EH6 Festival Leith Facebook page, a spokesman said: “We apologise profusely to our VIP members yesterday who feel quite rightly hard done by not having their own private bar and they had to wait in long queues - 2 beers and a burger doesn’t quite make up for it

“It is our first year and we have had a lot of unavoidable issues that made this logistically impossible yesterday, please email us and we will get back to you on Tuesday with some free beer t-shirts or a refund for the extra.

“Today we have been working tirelessly and have managed to get a VIP bar for VIPs only selling 6 different craft ales and making for a faster service.

“You will still get your headline passes, brochure, choice of drink and food.”