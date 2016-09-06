University of Edinburgh ranked in the world top 20

THE latest international university rankings places Edinburgh in the top 20 institutions in the world.

The rankings, assembled by The QS World University Rankings 2016/17 have secured Edinburgh as one of the top facilities across the globe.

Ranking in at number 19, it is the top scoring Scottish university, and the fifth highest across the whole of the UK.

The QS rankings ask the expert opinion of almost 75,000 academic peers around the world and is considered a comprehensive guide to the top universities across the globe.

It also ranked 24th in the world for research quality.

Professor Sir Timothy O’Shea, Principal of the University of Edinburgh, said: “Our rise in the various world league tables is very welcome and reflects the quality, hard work and dedication of our students and staff. The rankings reflect Edinburgh’s position as an international University with a truly global outlook.

“We look forward to continued strong collaboration with researchers and institutions around the world and producing world-leading research which has the potential to change people’s lives for the better.”

The university also rose six places in the Academic Ranking of World Universities - also known as the Shanghai Rankings. It is the 6th for UK universities and 41st in the world rankings.

The University of Glasgow ranked at number 63, University of St Andrews at 77, University of Aberdeen ranked at 141, University of Dundee at 244, University of Strathclyde at 272 and Heriot-Watt at 327.

Top 10

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

2. Stanford University

3. Harvard University

4. University of Cambridge

5. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

6. University of Oxford

7. UCL (University College London)

8. ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

9. Imperial College London

10. University of Chicago