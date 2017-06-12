Teaching union votes for LGBT to be taught in Scotland’s schools

Scotland’s largest teaching union has voted for the history of the LGBT rights movement and same-sex families to part of the curriculum in schools.

Delegates at the Education Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching conference AGM in Perth backed a motion to affiliate to and adopt the proposals of the TIE (Time for Inclusive Education) campaign which tackles homophobia and other sex-orientation discrimination in education.

TIE is calling for LGBT issues to be included in curriculum guidance and for teachers to be trained to address the topic.

It also wants legislation which would require schools to tackle homophobic bullying.

Welcoming the decision, Pam Currie of the EIS, said: “The decision takes us another step closer to having an LGBTI inclusive education for learners in all Scottish schools and colleges.”

A majority of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament have already signed TIE’s campaign pledge, while the Scottish Government has launched a joint working group to bring forward policy recommendations.

A TIE spokesman said the move was a “massive step forward for us.”

“We are often asked what teachers think about our proposals, and whether or not they support our aims: this move resolutely answers that question.”