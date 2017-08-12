Stained glass window commemorating Bailey Gwynne installed at school

A STAINED glass window commemorating Bailey Gwynne has been installed in the school where he died.

The 16-year-old was stabbed at Cults Academy in Aberdeen in October 2015.

The colourful artwork was unveiled during a private event at the school this week, which was attended by Bailey’s family, along with friends and staff from the school.

The panel includes references to some of Bailey’s favourite places, including Paris, Barcelona and Caithness, as well as the Gwynne family dogs, the Scouts, his family and friends and his hopes for a future career in the Marines.

Designed and made by Shona McInnes, of Leadline Studio in Keith, it contains the messages “shine bright like a diamond” and “remembering Bailey, our pupil, our friend”.

Aberdeen City Council education and children’s services director Gayle Gorman said: “The stained glass window is stunning and the artist has perfectly depicted Bailey’s life in a beautiful and thoughtful way.

“Staff and pupils at Cults Academy feel they were privileged to have shared fun times and moments of their lives with Bailey and many of these have been added to the artwork so they will be in the school’s memories forever.”

Bailey’s killer, a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named for legal reasons, was locked up for nine years in April 2016 after a jury found him guilty of culpable homicide and carrying weapons.

Bailey, a fifth-year pupil with four younger brothers, died from bleeding caused by a single stab wound to the heart during a fight during lunch hour.