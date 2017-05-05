Royal Society of Edinburgh appoints new chief executive

A Scottish Government civil servant has been named as the next chief executive of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. (RSE)

Dr Rebekah Widdowfield studied geography at the University of Oxford, followed by a PhD at the University of Newcastle before working at the universities of Bristol and Cardiff, researching homelessness and rural poverty.

Dr Widdowfield joined the Scottish Government in 2001 covering roles including rural and environmental science, higher education and housing.

She said she was “delighted” to be joining the RSE in September.

“The RSE fulfils an important role in civic Scotland and I look forward to working with the council, fellows, staff and stakeholders to further enhance the RSE’s reach and impact.”

Welcoming the announcement, Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, RSE president, said: “This is a splendid appointment for the RSE. We look forward to welcoming her and working with her.”