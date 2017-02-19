Plans for first state-backed Islamic primary school in Scotland

Glasgow could soon be home to Scotland’s first state-backed Islamic primary school.

Shaykh Zoheeb Iqbal, who opened Little Wonders Islamic nursery in the Govanhill area of the city in 2015, says the school would teach Muslims “to respect all religious beliefs”.

Plans are for the independent school to open in time for the new academic year in August.

Mr Iqbal will apply to Glasgow City Council for funding.

He said: “We want to educate young people so they are confident and strong and understand the true meaning of Islam.

“There are risks out there, particularly online, where young people can be brainwashed to think other faiths are against them, but it is our responsibility to educate them and ensure they know right from wrong.

“We would promote tolerance and teach children about other religions.”

He added: “We plan to open an independent school in August and I will be approaching the council to ask for funding. It is only fair to have Muslim schools if you have Catholic schools and other faith schools.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Any church or other religious body can ask a local authority to open a denominational school and local authorities have the provision to consider such a request under the 1980 Act.”