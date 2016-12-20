Officials ‘going beyond’ Bailey Gwynne report recommendations

Officials have said they are going “beyond the recommendations” of an independent review into the fatal stabbing of a pupil at school.

Bailey Gwynne, 16, died after being stabbed at Cults Academy in Aberdeen during the lunch hour on 28 October last year.

His killer, a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named due to his age, was locked up for nine years in April after a jury found him guilty of culpable homicide and carrying weapons.

An independent review, led by child protection expert Andrew Lowe, found Bailey’s death might have been avoided if those who knew his killer carried weapons had reported it to staff.

Announcing his findings in October, Mr Lowe made 21 recommendations, including calling on the Scottish Government to consider changing the law to give teachers more power to search pupils.

A heavily redacted version of the review was published yesterday, following a commitment made when the findings were released on October 11.

Pages six to 20 of the 67-page document, including the summary are almost completely blacked out, as are many of the ensuing sections.

The Aberdeen Chief Officers Group said the information redacted from the report constitutes, or relates to, the confidential personal information of individuals who have not consented to publication.