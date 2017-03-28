Major international education summit hosted in Edinburgh

Delegates from around the world will gather in Edinburgh tomorrow for a three-day annual international teaching summit.

Guest speakers at the seventh International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP) 2017 include John Swinney, Deputy First Minister and Education Minister, Andreas Schleicher, director for education and skills at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Nick Gibb, MP, minister of state for school standards, and Fred Van Leeuwen, general secretary of Education International.

The theme of the conference, at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, jointly hosted by the Scottish and UK governments is ‘Empowering and Enabling Teachers to Deliver greater Equity and Improved Outcomes for All.”

Since its opening summit in New York City the ISTP has become an important platform for an exchange of views on effective teaching policies and practices.

Discussions will include professional learning and development support for teachers and what governments and unions can do to support this aim.