Search

Library staff in Scottish schools ‘down by third’ since 2010

Pupils in the library at the new Portobello High School in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson/JP Resell

Pupils in the library at the new Portobello High School in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson/JP Resell

0
Have your say

The number of specialist library staff in Scottish schools has dropped by almost a third since 2010, official figures reveal.

Back to the top of the page