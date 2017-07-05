Justin Trudeau receives honorary degree from Edinburgh university

Justin Trudeau has received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh, for his advocacy for equality and diversity.

Mr Trudeau was honoured during the graduation ceremony for the university’s School of Social and Political Science

The Canadian prime minister, who touched down in Edinburgh earlier today ahead of a scheduled meeting with the Queen at Holyrood Palace, was praised by the University chaplain for Canada’s acceptance of Syrian refugees.

Mr Trudeau is the second prime minister of Canada to receive an honorary degree from Edinburgh; the first being Sir Wilfrid Laurier in 1902.

Sir Wilfrid also received the Freedom of the City of Edinburgh during a visit to the capital ahead of the coronation of King Edward VII in August 1902.

Social media pictures showed Mr Trudeau wearing robes and sitting on the dais with other recipients in the McEwan Hall.

Justin Trudeau's 'plane seen at Edinburgh Airport. Picture: PA

Mr Trudeau addressed those in McEwan Hall, recalling his Scottish great-grandfather James George Sinclair, born in Wick in March 1879.

And the Canadian prime minister even attempted a Scottish accent during his speech.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn and former editor of The Scotsman Magnus Linklater are among those receiving honorary degrees from the institution today.