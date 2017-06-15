Headteachers to be handed sweeping powers under new plans

Headteachers are to be handed broad new powers over the way pupils are taught in school and the teachers in their classrooms, it has been announced today.

Education Secretary John Swinney also set out plans for the creation of new regional education boards to provide vital support for schools which is missing in many areas at the moment.

The sweeping changes were unveiled by Mr Swinney in a statement to MSPs today, setting out the power for heads to directly control more school spending, with a consultation on fair funding launched today.

But he has ruled out calls for Academy-style opt out schools which operate south of the border and are free from local authority control. He insisted that this would remove "crucial support structures" from schools.

It comes amid concern about the "attainment gap" between schools in richer and less well off parts of Scotland, as well as recent figures which pointed to a slide down international league tables in reading, science and maths

“We will reform the system so that the key decisions in a child’s education are taken by schools," Mr Swinney said in statement to MSPs today.

“Schools will have the freedom to make their own decisions to improve learning and teaching. Everyone else within the education system will have a collective and shared responsibility to support schools.

“We will free teachers to teach. We will put new powers in the hands of headteachers. And we will all – government, councils and public bodies – support our schools.”

The new powers will be guaranteed in a statutory charter for headteachers, with young people and parents also to be given a stronger voice in schools. In addition, every school will have access to a ‘home to school’ link worker to support parents and families.

Mr Swinney indicated that about six or seven new Regional Improvement Collaboratives will be created, although the number is not yet finalised. These will provide "streamlined and strengthened" support to teachers, including access to teams of attainment experts drawn from councils and Education Scotland

Councils' role will shift to providing support service in payroll and HR, and as well as democratic accountability for the number of schools in an area and the selection of headteachers.

Mr Swinney added: "Improving the education and life chances of our children and young people is the defining mission of this government. While there are many strengths in Scottish education, recent PISA and literacy scores underline that we can, and we must, achieve more.

“These proposals are driven by a relentless focus on delivering improvement in Scottish education to ensure our young people have the opportunity to succeed.

“This commitment has driven the changes we have already made to education, such as the £120 million Pupil Equity Funding going directly to head teachers. That approach, of empowering schools, is at the heart of the reforms I am announcing today."