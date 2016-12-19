Headteachers bid for new power to select school staff

Scottish headteachers have called for new powers to choose their own staff.

The Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) said granting the power would allow school leaders to build up their own teams best suited to improving standards and driving up classroom performance.

Councils currently control recruitment of teaching staff.

Headteachers are involved in the process but do not necessary have the final say.

Greg Dempster, general secretary of AHDS, said: “Recruitment is done centrally and teachers are then allocated to schools so they don’t get to advertise and interview for specific vacancies.

“Schools can have teachers placed with them and then they find they are not the ones they would have picked for their staff complement or for dealing with the pupils they have.

“Headteachers can be part of the general recruitment process for the authority, but not for their specific schools.”

Under current Scottish Government proposals ministers want to give more power to headteachers.

Proposed changes include heads being handed new powers and schools in the most deprived areas given direct funding to reduce the attainment gap.

A spokesman for the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities - which represents the vast majority of Scotland’s councils - described their role in the staff recruitment process as “invaluable”.

He said: “Recruitment can be a tricky issue and the truth is that councils provide a helpful human resources service for schools and we work in collaboration with headteachers to ensure we have the resources required to deliver for the local area. Councils’ role in this is invaluable.”