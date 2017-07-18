Glasgow ‘least affordable city in the UK’ for students

Glasgow is the least-affordable city in the UK for students while Aberdeen is among the most cost-effective, a new study has suggested.

The Royal Bank of Scotland student living index found students in Glasgow had the lowest term-time income at £786.60 a month despite working above the average number of hours in part-time jobs.

Students in the city also paid above average household bills and received the lowest amount of bursaries and scholarships in Scotland, but had the highest spend of all Scottish students on going out.

The survey of almost 3,500 students across the UK found Aberdeen was the second most-affordable student city after Cardiff.

Aberdeen students had the highest overall term-time income at £1,583.80 per month. They received the most in the UK from term-time work at £220 a month, more than double the UK average of £97.

When the earnings of Aberdeen-based students were added to other sources of income, including the bank of mum and dad, their average term time income of £1,583.80 was £440 more than the national student average.

Students in Stirling spent the most on fashion in the UK outspending their counterparts across the country when it came to buying clothes and shoes.

Dundee students spent the most on household bills at £30 more than the UK average of £43 a month. Students in Edinburgh spent the least in Scotland on going out at £19.90 per month compared to the UK average of £25.10. St Andrews students are the most likely to say they have chosen to study there as a result of the university’s reputation.

Dan Jones, Royal Bank of Scotland Head of Student Accounts said, “The Student Living Index helps students to see how they might budget while at University.

“Our main priority is to help students stay on top of their finances throughout their studies and our Student Account offers a number of features to help students make the most of their money and their time while at University.”