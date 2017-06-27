Facebook Live: What skills do I need to future-proof my career?

In the fast-paced technological age, it’s important to keep your skillset up-to-date to remain an attractive prospect to employers.

Ewan Anderson, Marketing and Communications Specialist at Eden Scott, will be discussing ways to do just that during a Facebook Live stream this Thursday at 12.30pm with Dave Lee.

The duo will outline the fastest growing job setors in Scotland and what skills are needed to gain employment within them.

Ewan will also discuss the best routes to get these skills and also what general skills employers in emerging industries are looking for.

The social broadcast in partnership with Young Company Finance (YCF) who are holding a conference for people interested in investing in early stage companies.