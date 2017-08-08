Entire class fails higher exam for the second year running

Have your say

THE entire class at a Scots college has failed the Higher media course for the second year running.

STV reports that all 13 pupils at Inverness College UHI were told they had failed when results were announced today.

Last year, 20 students on the course failed to receive an award.

The college said the results were a “real shock” and said the course had now been cancelled.

Roddy Henry, acting principal at Inverness College UHI, told STV: “I am deeply disappointed that we are in this situation.

“The results are not in line with ongoing feedback and monitoring of the course, which was stringent this year given last year’s results.

“They are by no means representative of the overall quality of provision at Inverness College UHI, where student success rates have improved year-on-year for the last four years.”