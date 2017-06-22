Billy Connolly to receive honorary degree from Strathclyde

Sir Billy Connolly is to receive an honorary degree from the University of Strathclyde today.

The much-loved comedian will be made an honorary doctor of the instituion, for his contribution to society at a graduation ceremony held in Glasgow’s Barony Hall.

The Big Yin, who turns 75 this year, was also named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, and was given a knighthood in recognition of his services to both entertainment and charity.

To celebrate the comedian’s birthday, three 50ft high murals have been installed across Glasgow.

When named in the Honours list, he joked he should be called Sir Lancelot after being knighted, with Sir Billy not having the ‘same ring to it’.

Earlier this month, a third giant mural honouring the comedy legend was unveiled in his home city.

One of the murals of Billy Connolly in Glasgow

The 50ft artwork was the last in a trio of murals celebrating Connolly’s 75th birthday.

It appeared on the side of a building on Osborne Street opposite Glasgow King Street car park.