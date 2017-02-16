Aberdeenshire councillors consider Doric plan for schools

Pupils at Aberdeenshire schools could soon be studying Doric as part of the curriculum.

Councillors are discussing a report that suggests all pupils in the area should develop a comprehensive understanding of the famous North-east dialect in a bid to promote it.

The report, which is being looked at by councillors in the region, states: “Doric is an important feature of communities in the North-east as a day-to-day spoken language and in the cultural heritage, literature, poetry and song.

“Doric is heard daily in work and learning environments across the North-east.

“Doric is the language that many pupils bring to their learning setting.”

Aberdeenshire Council is also considering establishing a Doric festival, and plans to forge links with local groups to help promote Doric language and culture across the authority.